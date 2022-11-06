Raindrops on ivy

After the torrential rain showers the drops dangle from the ivy flower seed pods. Very good for the pollinators is ivy at this time of the year.
A rushed Sunday getting out on time for a special choir rehearsal - concert in less than two weeks time - grabbing a sandwich and cookie contributions for tea breaks. Quite rainy at that point and by the time I'd arrived, I thought it was clearing. But it pelted down while we were singing.
3 good things
1. I missed the really heavy rain.
2. A naughty jam doughnut at tea break and my favourite Pret a Manger salmon sandwich for lunch.
3. For the first time in many weeks, neither of my knees was grumbling. I'm sure it'll be normal service resumed after Zumba tomorrow, but was a lovely feeling even if short-lived.