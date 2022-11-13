Previous
Next
New earrings by boxplayer
317 / 365

New earrings

Late birthday present from Sophie.

A bit of an emotional rollercoaster day. Usual Sunday morning fry-up, but Sophie hadn't had any sleep and was upset and anxious. She headed off early after brunch to get home in good time.

The HMs and us left a bit later. Traffic not too bad if a bit sticky at times. At home, couldn't get hold of mum on the phone so we drove over. She wasn't feeling that great - nothing serious - but we took her home to stay over with us.

1. Sunday brunches.
2. Autumn mistiness.
3. Dave driving us to mum's to check on her.

13 November 2022
Walthamstow E17
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam ace
Very pretty.
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise