New earrings

Late birthday present from Sophie.



A bit of an emotional rollercoaster day. Usual Sunday morning fry-up, but Sophie hadn't had any sleep and was upset and anxious. She headed off early after brunch to get home in good time.



The HMs and us left a bit later. Traffic not too bad if a bit sticky at times. At home, couldn't get hold of mum on the phone so we drove over. She wasn't feeling that great - nothing serious - but we took her home to stay over with us.



1. Sunday brunches.

2. Autumn mistiness.

3. Dave driving us to mum's to check on her.



13 November 2022

Walthamstow E17