Winter wetlands by boxplayer
Winter wetlands

Perishingly cold as I cycled round the wetlands at lunchtime. Looking wintry.

S and N had arrived late yesterday evening and somehow I'd misread the message that said N was staying so Dave had only made the bed up as a single. He wasn't best pleased with me dragging him out of bed to pull it out as a double.

While they got ready to go out, I worked from home. Once Dave returned, we drove to pick up my mum and on to Vadi in Palmers Green for a slap-up Turkish, lots of conplimentary dips, bread and salads, a whole seabass and a baklava free after also. Joined by N's father, stepmother, mother, sister and sister's family.

1. Gloriously sunny if perishing for a lunchtime cycle.
2. Alice at work kindly did my on-call shift so I could go out this evening.
3. Freebies at the restaurant meant you didn't really need to order starters.

6 December 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

