Melrose Quartet

Melrose Quartet wow the packed out folk club with their uplifting singalong songs and rousing tune sets.



Another bright day with sunny intervals first thing but got a bit drizzly later.



Tried to get tickets for the Melrose Quartet gig but the website said online sales were sold out. They usually have some tickets on the door, but put down to be notified if any more were released just in case. And luckily some were so I secured a couple.



On call this morning, so Dave went to the folk session on his own. I'd got M to swap the afternoon and evening shift with me so I was able to go to ceilidh band class (Three around three).



Quick drink after before heading to the folk club where people had already started gathering at the door. I was grateful I'd got the tickets as it was completely sold out by now with no door tickets.



Excellent cheering evening.



6 October 2024

Walthamstow E17