Previous
Melrose Quartet by boxplayer
280 / 365

Melrose Quartet

Melrose Quartet wow the packed out folk club with their uplifting singalong songs and rousing tune sets.

Another bright day with sunny intervals first thing but got a bit drizzly later.

Tried to get tickets for the Melrose Quartet gig but the website said online sales were sold out. They usually have some tickets on the door, but put down to be notified if any more were released just in case. And luckily some were so I secured a couple.

On call this morning, so Dave went to the folk session on his own. I'd got M to swap the afternoon and evening shift with me so I was able to go to ceilidh band class (Three around three).

Quick drink after before heading to the folk club where people had already started gathering at the door. I was grateful I'd got the tickets as it was completely sold out by now with no door tickets.

Excellent cheering evening.

6 October 2024
Walthamstow E17
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful fun
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise