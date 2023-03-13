Previous
Red hot by boxplayer
Photo 1610

Red hot

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - A bibliophile's world: Red

Idea stolen flagrantly from @kuva - her rainbow libraries were great though never found a book we had in common!

1. Enamel stovetop kettle from Poland - Can't remember how I got it.
2. Wassailing - Visiting orchards and singing to the trees to promote a good harvest for the coming year. Have read.
3. Catalan Cuisine - From our love of Barcelona. Have used.
4. Sounds like London - 100 years of black music in the capital - one of Dave's Christmas presents. Haven't read.
5. Brighton Rock. Haven't read since school.
6. Great pubs in London - mini-coffee table book. Haven't used.
7. City Secrets London. Haven't used.
8. London Loop - a guide to the 150-mile National Trail encircling London. Haven't used - yet. Our next walking project.
9. Armadillo book plates - I love armadillos.

The Old Ways https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-13

13 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

CristinaL ace
Ooh! I love this red library!
March 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great composition. One to put into the memory bank for the future.
March 13th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Great shot!
March 13th, 2023  
Megan ace
Yay!! Excited for your take on things. These are such great red books. I will be on the hunt for books we have in common too! Nothing here.
March 13th, 2023  
