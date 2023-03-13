The Old Ways

The ever readable and erudite Robert Macfarlane travels ancient paths, holloways, drove roads and more, both in Britain and further afield, talking about how landscape shapes us as well as us shaping the landscape.
Working from home, Dave also at home with his ever-so-mild COVID. I felt quite anxious most of the day and found it hard to concentrate. I have now started to get definitely sniffly so I might be succumbing. Lots of good green veg tonight I think - get that immune system working.
3 good things
1. Having Dave home even if he's lurgy-ridden.
2. His symptoms are very mild.
3. E has been offered a job - think she's very pleased obviously.