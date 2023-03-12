Previous
Next
Twins by boxplayer
71 / 365

Twins

My mum and E have the same coat from Marimekko via Uniqlo.

Well unfortunately it has happened - after sniffling and sneezing all night, Dave tested positive. I'm still clear so helped with breakfast - the general feeling being that we were all exposed to Dave last night so any damage has already been done. B did most of the honours - halloumi, mush, eggs and tomatoes. And mimosas.

T, B, D and E popped to the shops and we finished off with tea and cake before everyone headed off, B and T taking mum home - T and E definitely feeling like they were coming down with something. Oh dear.

3 good things
1. A lovely sunny morning again and as I photographed my radishes, the sun felt actually warm.
2. Dave's symptoms are currently very mild.
3. A quiet house after the guests have gone.

Radishes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-12

12 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What a great photo!
March 12th, 2023  
william wooderson
They look very schnazzy in those jackets!
March 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Brilliant photo!
March 12th, 2023  
Kathryn M
Caught the dreaded C before Christmas from goodness knows where and obviously shared it around the family before I knew I had it. We had all been so careful for so long. Lost all sense of smell and taste that took ages to return....so hope you all have mild symptoms and get back on track soon.
March 12th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise