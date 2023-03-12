My mum and E have the same coat from Marimekko via Uniqlo.
Well unfortunately it has happened - after sniffling and sneezing all night, Dave tested positive. I'm still clear so helped with breakfast - the general feeling being that we were all exposed to Dave last night so any damage has already been done. B did most of the honours - halloumi, mush, eggs and tomatoes. And mimosas.
T, B, D and E popped to the shops and we finished off with tea and cake before everyone headed off, B and T taking mum home - T and E definitely feeling like they were coming down with something. Oh dear.
3 good things
1. A lovely sunny morning again and as I photographed my radishes, the sun felt actually warm.
2. Dave's symptoms are currently very mild.
3. A quiet house after the guests have gone.