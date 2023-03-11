Margarita time

Along with chilli, guac, tomato salsa, grated cheese in a wrap.
Felt a little sniffly this morning so took a COVID test - negative so got on with the day. Cycled to Lidl for more shopping finding interesting stuff like chocolate covered baklava and mini Spanish figs. T and B picked up stuff in the International Supermarket.
E and D arrived around lunchtime and we had a cuppa with macaroons that I'd also picked up in Lidl. They went off for a walk to the park while Dave, mum and I stayed behind to relax.
Afternoon tea of chocolate and banana bread which E loves and opening her late Christmas presents and birthday presents. After a rest, T and B prepared the guac and sundries to go with the chilli and I looked after the margaritas.
After the margaritas and two chilli wraps each we moved onto the Vouvray and assorted puddings: strawberries, figs, baklava and cheese.
Totally stuffed now. And Dave is starting to display the symptoms of a cold, oh dear.
BBC in total disarray.
3 good things
1. A gorgeous sunny day after all the rainy gloom - not warm, but definitely spring-like.
2. The chocolate baklava was very good.
3. B was entranced by Dave's old Chelsea programmes from when he used to go regularly as a kid.
And an extra good thing - the cheer my rainbow dishes have brought to many of you. Thanks again for the faves and lovely comments.