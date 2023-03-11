Previous
Next
Margarita time by boxplayer
70 / 365

Margarita time

Along with chilli, guac, tomato salsa, grated cheese in a wrap.

Felt a little sniffly this morning so took a COVID test - negative so got on with the day. Cycled to Lidl for more shopping finding interesting stuff like chocolate covered baklava and mini Spanish figs. T and B picked up stuff in the International Supermarket.

E and D arrived around lunchtime and we had a cuppa with macaroons that I'd also picked up in Lidl. They went off for a walk to the park while Dave, mum and I stayed behind to relax.

Afternoon tea of chocolate and banana bread which E loves and opening her late Christmas presents and birthday presents. After a rest, T and B prepared the guac and sundries to go with the chilli and I looked after the margaritas.

After the margaritas and two chilli wraps each we moved onto the Vouvray and assorted puddings: strawberries, figs, baklava and cheese.

Totally stuffed now. And Dave is starting to display the symptoms of a cold, oh dear.

BBC in total disarray.

3 good things
1. A gorgeous sunny day after all the rainy gloom - not warm, but definitely spring-like.
2. The chocolate baklava was very good.
3. B was entranced by Dave's old Chelsea programmes from when he used to go regularly as a kid.

And an extra good thing - the cheer my rainbow dishes have brought to many of you. Thanks again for the faves and lovely comments.

Cabbage cross-section https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-11

11 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise