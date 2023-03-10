Previous
Next
Mrs Danvers shows the second Mrs de Winter the west wing by boxplayer
69 / 365

Mrs Danvers shows the second Mrs de Winter the west wing

This evening's viewing.

Another freezing day and I had to scuttle in hastily from the garden having taken my blueberries pic.

Working from home day and another disappointing day beset by interruptions and meetings (including one with the union talking about next week's industrial action) - just can't seem to get anything done. T and B were around working and having meetings too and we stopped at 1 for a smorgasbord lunch.

Dave came home and took a COVID test as a colleague has come down with it. Once that was clear, T and B went to pick up mum. After a Finnish Baileys, we had fish and chips and watched Rebecca.

It all kicked off with Gary Lineker and Match of the Day. See what I did there.

1. No COVID in the house yet, can only be a matter of time - it's everywhere.
2. Dave went into the cold to get the chips- he's a good egg.
3. Classic films.

Blueberries https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-10

10 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Nothing quite as comforting as watching old movies
March 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise