Mrs Danvers shows the second Mrs de Winter the west wing
This evening's viewing.
Another freezing day and I had to scuttle in hastily from the garden having taken my blueberries pic.
Working from home day and another disappointing day beset by interruptions and meetings (including one with the union talking about next week's industrial action) - just can't seem to get anything done. T and B were around working and having meetings too and we stopped at 1 for a smorgasbord lunch.
Dave came home and took a COVID test as a colleague has come down with it. Once that was clear, T and B went to pick up mum. After a Finnish Baileys, we had fish and chips and watched Rebecca.
It all kicked off with Gary Lineker and Match of the Day. See what I did there.
1. No COVID in the house yet, can only be a matter of time - it's everywhere.
2. Dave went into the cold to get the chips- he's a good egg.
3. Classic films.