Photo 1486
Hot gin toddy
At some point during our afternoon of not doing very much, I made us a hot gin toddy - extremely warming, delicious and just the right side of alcoholic. Make it yourself here
https://www.sainsburysmagazine.co.uk/recipes/drinks/hot-gin-toddy
Frozen moat and coot
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-02-11
11 February 2021
Walthamstow E17
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5921
photos
80
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
11th February 2021 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cards
,
hot
,
drink
,
cup
,
gin
,
toddy
