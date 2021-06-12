Sign up
Photo 1552
Aperitif
Our regular aperitif - a bottle of wine. Maybe its acidity aggravated the acid reflux I seemed to experience.
Halsway Manor
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-06-12
12 June 2021
Crowcombe, Somerset
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6109
photos
82
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
12th June 2021 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
wine
,
bottle
,
rose
,
aperitif
,
rose wine
