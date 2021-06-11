Sign up
Photo 1551
Limpets
On the rocks at Lee Bay while eating our lunchtime sandwiches.
Close to the edge
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-06-11
11 June 2021
Near Lynton, Devon
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6104
photos
83
followers
82
following
424% complete
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
159
1548
1549
160
1550
161
1551
162
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
11th June 2021 1:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
beach
,
rock
,
limpets
,
limpet
