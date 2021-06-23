Previous
Aperol spritz and bad ale by boxplayer
Photo 1555

Aperol spritz and bad ale

Mine was fine, but the ale wasn't up to much. I suspect pubs are not keeping it very well with the closures and fewer numbers of people.

Little My at the Walthamstow Wetlands https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-06-23

23 June 2021
Tottenham N17
