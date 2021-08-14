Previous
Landscape with fields and trees by boxplayer
Photo 1591

Landscape with fields and trees

My landscape from the top of the walk by Halsway Post. Stuck to pencil and a bit of fine pen.

Window through the trees https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-08-14

14 August 2021
Near Crowcombe, Somerset
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

