Photo 1592
Lichen
Amazing lichen on this oak tree as we walked round the hill again today.
Gorse and two types of heather
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-08-15
15 August 2021
Near Crowcombe, Somerset
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project.
6210
photos
79
followers
80
following
Views
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
15th August 2021 12:36pm
Tags
tree
oak
lichen
oak tree
