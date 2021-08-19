Previous
Orange ladybird by boxplayer
Orange ladybird

Or Halyzia sedecimguttata. These are apparently quite common in the UK but I've never seen such a delightful thing before.

Betty the Badger https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-08-19

19 August 2021
Westminster SW1
Boxplayer

