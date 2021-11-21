Previous
Textured yew bark by boxplayer
Photo 1639

Textured yew bark

Some of the amazing textures of the bark in the veteran yew wood at Kingley Vale.

21 November 2021
Kingley Vale, Sussex
Boxplayer

Photo Details

