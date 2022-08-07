Sign up
Photo 1799
Before the duck died
The giant duck in the swimming pool before its untimely end
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-10
Its owner held a memorial service for it later on in the week.
Pavlova
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-07
London Olympics 2012 memory lane - The wait is nearly over
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-07
7 August 2022
Near Verona, Italy
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
Tags
duck
,
pool
,
swimming
,
floats
,
swimming pool
,
pool floats
,
rubber ring
Susan Wakely
ace
It looked fun to have in the pool.
August 17th, 2022
