Photo 1821
Sunset
The most amazing sunsets after the warm sunny days could be seen from the front of the house over the bay. Quite magical.
Morning view
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-09-13
13 September 2022
County Cork
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6936
photos
138
followers
148
following
499% complete
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1821
256
1822
257
1823
258
259
260
Views
8
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
13th September 2022 8:39pm
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
trees
,
view
,
orange
,
silhouette
,
ireland
,
evening
,
bay
,
silhouettes
