Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1852
King's Cross arches
The fine arches of King's Cross station. Platform 9¾ there somewhere. Rail strikes called off.
Kings Place bench life
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-11-05
5 November 2022
King's Cross N1C
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7016
photos
144
followers
155
following
507% complete
View this month »
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
Latest from all albums
305
1850
306
1851
307
308
1852
309
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
5th November 2022 9:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
platform
,
station
,
trains
,
railway station
,
king's cross
Anita W
Excellent pov, lighting, focus, lines etc - love it!
November 6th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a great structure.
November 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
This is fabulous!!! Who knew a station could look so good?!
November 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close