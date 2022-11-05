Previous
King's Cross arches by boxplayer
Photo 1852

King's Cross arches

The fine arches of King's Cross station. Platform 9¾ there somewhere. Rail strikes called off.

Kings Place bench life https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-11-05

5 November 2022
King's Cross N1C
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Anita W
Excellent pov, lighting, focus, lines etc - love it!
November 6th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great structure.
November 6th, 2022  
JackieR ace
This is fabulous!!! Who knew a station could look so good?!
November 6th, 2022  
