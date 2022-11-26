Previous
Next
Traditional selfie by boxplayer
Photo 1862

Traditional selfie

The now traditional selfie in the cathedral of light at Christmas at Kew.

Christmas has started https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-11-27
The cold never bothered me anyway https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-11-27

27 November 2022
Kew Gardens, Surrey
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise