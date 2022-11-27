Previous
Next
Photo 1567

The cold never bothered me anyway

Rather thrillingly at Christmas at Kew, they've brought back Frozen's Let It Go as part of the Palm House finale. Love it. Listen here. https://youtu.be/AOhVZRiYFd0

Spot the plane on its way to Heathrow - or is it in fact Santa in his sleigh doing a test run....?

Christmas has started https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-11-27
Traditional selfie https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-11-26

27 November 2022
Kew Gardens, Surrey
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
429% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise