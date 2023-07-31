Previous
Photo 1996

Le Vent du Nord live

A little video snippet of the Québécois band at the Lexington doing their rip-roaring stuff.

Fiddle and hurdy gurdy https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-07-31

31 July 2023
Islington N1
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

