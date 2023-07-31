Fiddle and hurdy gurdy

It wasn't supposed to rain much today but it was fairly damp and rainy most of the morning and lunchtime. Worked from home only popping out to post a birthday card.
After a hurried supper of fishfingers in pittas, we were off to see French Canadians Le Vent du Nord at the Lexington between King's Cross and Angel - not been there before but was a nice intimate setting for the Québécois megastars. Excellent foot tapping tunes (literally with their podorhythmie https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Podorythmie) and call and response songs.
3 good things
1. Organic cucumbers from the veg box - so much more flavoursome than the watery supermarkets variety.
2. Supporting live music - go to gigs and buy CDs.
3. Got a message from Alice (who broke her leg at the sports day rounders) - she's been discharged back home, having had surgery to insert a rod.