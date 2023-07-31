Previous
Fiddle and hurdy gurdy by boxplayer
Fiddle and hurdy gurdy

André Brunet and Nicolas Boulerice of Québécois band Le Vent du Nord. Hear a snippet of the music. https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-07-31

It wasn't supposed to rain much today but it was fairly damp and rainy most of the morning and lunchtime. Worked from home only popping out to post a birthday card.

After a hurried supper of fishfingers in pittas, we were off to see French Canadians Le Vent du Nord at the Lexington between King's Cross and Angel - not been there before but was a nice intimate setting for the Québécois megastars. Excellent foot tapping tunes (literally with their podorhythmie https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Podorythmie) and call and response songs.

3 good things
1. Organic cucumbers from the veg box - so much more flavoursome than the watery supermarkets variety.
2. Supporting live music - go to gigs and buy CDs.
3. Got a message from Alice (who broke her leg at the sports day rounders) - she's been discharged back home, having had surgery to insert a rod.

31 July 2023
Islington N1
