Cosmo cooler

The name of this refreshing cocktail in the pub this evening where I'd met Grace for a catch-up. Nice plant-based burger and fries and a glass of rosé after this.
In the office and a few colleagues in which was nice, catching up on how Alice is doing.
After leaving Grace, came home to find ex-neighbour Richard had popped round, another nice, if short, catch-up.
3 good things
1. The boss organised a collection for Alice and amongst other things has got her a plush cougar in recognition of our ill-fated rounders team name.
2. Catch-ups with friends.
3. Cocktails.