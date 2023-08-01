Cosmo cooler

The name of this refreshing cocktail in the pub this evening where I'd met Grace for a catch-up. Nice plant-based burger and fries and a glass of rosé after this.



In the office and a few colleagues in which was nice, catching up on how Alice is doing.



After leaving Grace, came home to find ex-neighbour Richard had popped round, another nice, if short, catch-up.



3 good things

1. The boss organised a collection for Alice and amongst other things has got her a plush cougar in recognition of our ill-fated rounders team name.

2. Catch-ups with friends.

3. Cocktails.



Victoria SW1