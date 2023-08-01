Previous
Cosmo cooler by boxplayer
213 / 365

Cosmo cooler

The name of this refreshing cocktail in the pub this evening where I'd met Grace for a catch-up. Nice plant-based burger and fries and a glass of rosé after this.

In the office and a few colleagues in which was nice, catching up on how Alice is doing.

After leaving Grace, came home to find ex-neighbour Richard had popped round, another nice, if short, catch-up.

3 good things
1. The boss organised a collection for Alice and amongst other things has got her a plush cougar in recognition of our ill-fated rounders team name.
2. Catch-ups with friends.
3. Cocktails.

1 August 2023
Victoria SW1
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise