Anthon Berg's luxury liqueurs

Entertainingly Dave discovered these today - one of the birthday presents he'd forgotten about. He's now very happy.



Halloumi breakfast with T and B outside enjoying the sunshine before the rain set in. They left, popping to mum's, to go home.



Spent the rest of the day making lists, sorting out what clothes I may take when we go away to a festival and what needed taking to the laundrette, finding a birthday card for a friend and generally trying to get organised.



1. Forgotten chocolates.

2. Early sunshine so the bees could get some work in before the afternoon rain.

3. We have 3 different packs of frozen peas in the freezer - we're not going to get scurvy any time soon.



30 July 2023

Walthamstow E17