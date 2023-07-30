Anthon Berg's luxury liqueurs

Entertainingly Dave discovered these today - one of the birthday presents he'd forgotten about. He's now very happy.
Halloumi breakfast with T and B outside enjoying the sunshine before the rain set in. They left, popping to mum's, to go home.
Spent the rest of the day making lists, sorting out what clothes I may take when we go away to a festival and what needed taking to the laundrette, finding a birthday card for a friend and generally trying to get organised.
1. Forgotten chocolates.
2. Early sunshine so the bees could get some work in before the afternoon rain.
3. We have 3 different packs of frozen peas in the freezer - we're not going to get scurvy any time soon.