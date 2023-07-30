Previous
Anthon Berg's luxury liqueurs by boxplayer
Anthon Berg's luxury liqueurs

Entertainingly Dave discovered these today - one of the birthday presents he'd forgotten about. He's now very happy.

Halloumi breakfast with T and B outside enjoying the sunshine before the rain set in. They left, popping to mum's, to go home.

Spent the rest of the day making lists, sorting out what clothes I may take when we go away to a festival and what needed taking to the laundrette, finding a birthday card for a friend and generally trying to get organised.

1. Forgotten chocolates.
2. Early sunshine so the bees could get some work in before the afternoon rain.
3. We have 3 different packs of frozen peas in the freezer - we're not going to get scurvy any time soon.

30 July 2023
Walthamstow E17
30 July 2023

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Wendy Stout ace
Nice collection 🍷
July 30th, 2023  
FunnyFace
Huge box! I used to buy my dad a box of these every christmas, loved em. Enjoy Dave :-)
July 30th, 2023  
