Bus stop wall patterns

The front garden wall by the stop waiting for the bus to take us to the cinema. Entertainingly, the garden next door had a sign saying 'don't sit on the wall' - the wall looked a little the worse for wear and we imagined how the residents had got gradually fed up of bus stop waiters sitting on it and wearing it down.



Thanks for all the good wishes for Alice - she was messaging on Fri evening so not dead yet 😊 - haven't heard anything more but I'm sure I'll get an update when I'm back at work.



Breakfast outside with F before he headed off to the Tate, sister T having already left to meet E. Headache was still around this morning so I spent a fair part of the day slobbing around and lying down while Dave investigated the launderette.



As our cinema has gone bust, we got the 123 to South Woodford Odeon to see Barbie. Fun film but we very soon missed our old cinema. That had been purpose-built very recently and all the small screens were really well designed - roomy comfy seats with leg room, big screens at just the right angle.



The Odeon of course had carved out its small screens from the original big cinema some time decades ago and it just wasn't very comfortable. Hope somebody buys up our cinema soon.



Returning home, we found B waiting in the car outside. Supper of leftover cabbage, bean and potato soup with added veggie sausages. T was back to join us for white wine, tea and Dunns Bakery cakes.



3 good things

1. An efficient launderette around the corner - thank goodness so that we can get our washing done while waiting for our new machine.

2. Pride Day and the town hall was crowded with revellers - had completely missed it was on.

3. E seems okay and sanguine - she had an unfortunate experience at work as a mental health support worker.



29 July 2023

Walthamstow E17