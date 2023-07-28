Batting for the team

I've never been to the departmental sports day in all the years I've worked where I have. So when Alice suggested we make up a rounders team and enrol, I thought why not? I can't hit a ball, catch a ball or run with my knees so what could possibly go wrong?
My headache thank goodness had dissipated by this morning so Caroline called for me and we made the long trip down to west London, getting off the train and following the hordes of other sportily dressed people to the sports ground, picking up J on the way.
The rounders pitches were at the other end of the field so we trooped across with team captain Alice and joined the queue to register and found a base by our pitch - gradually being joined by the rest of the team - 8 of us.
Played and won our first heat - and amazingly I did all the things I thought I couldn't - hit the ball, caught it on the odd occasion and ran, though no full rounders from me.
It was during the second of our three scheduled matches that things went horrifically awry. We'd fielded and were in the last batting round with all to play for. Alice hit the ball and went for it - she'd just passed third base, when she and the fielder careered into each other. She fell over him in what looked like a comedic clash and landed on the ground.
Our initial laughter soon dissipated as we realised she wasn't getting up. It didn't take long to realise that her leg wasn't right - she'd broken her shin.
We hung around a long time as first the sports day medics turned up with gas and air and made her more comfortable while we waited for the ambulance (30 mins plus) and then the paramedics spent a long time doing checks, administering pain relief and preparing her to be moved. Some of our number went and collected her motorbike gear from the changing room.
Lovely J went with Alice in the ambulance and the rest of us, spirits a little more sombre, went and found lunch. IE and F took part in some of the races doing respectably and we all had a go at the quiz before watching the awards ceremony.
My headache had, not surprisingly, returned so I returned home to find F on the doorstep, here for fish and chips and to tell us his love life news. I went and lay down for a while to try and feel better but the headache never really went.
Got a bento box delivery instead of fish and chips and enjoyed the cakes sister T had brought from Dunn's in Crouch End, exceptional.
Good thing - the NHS of course. So special.
