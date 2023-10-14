Previous
Mediterranean breakfast by boxplayer
Mediterranean breakfast

Brunch in Archway with mum.

14 October 2023
Archway N19
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
Ellen E
That looks amazing
October 14th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
chips for breakfast :)
October 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Looks delish
October 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
That looks impressive!
October 14th, 2023  
