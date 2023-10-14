Shadows at the bus stop

As I got off the bus after meeting mum and wandering around Crouch End, I'd obviously just missed a shower and there was a rainbow. It was an OK rainbow, but I preferred this low sun shot.
Slept through quite late, tired what with all the nights out. After a nice bath, went out to Archway to meet my mum. A quick look round the market before lunch in Barrys (no apostrophe) Kitchen. Gave her her presents from Jordan - a scarf, chocolate camel and dates.
Very nice Mediterranean breakfast - mum had a halloumi wrap with chips, taking half of it home with her. I got the bus with her after and when she'd got off, carried on to Crouch End for a look round the shops. Found nice corduroy wide leg trousers from Toast in a dress agency.
Just finished watching Soul - a lovely heartwarming animation that was.