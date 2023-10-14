Previous
Shadows at the bus stop by boxplayer
287 / 365

Shadows at the bus stop

As I got off the bus after meeting mum and wandering around Crouch End, I'd obviously just missed a shower and there was a rainbow. It was an OK rainbow, but I preferred this low sun shot.

Slept through quite late, tired what with all the nights out. After a nice bath, went out to Archway to meet my mum. A quick look round the market before lunch in Barrys (no apostrophe) Kitchen. Gave her her presents from Jordan - a scarf, chocolate camel and dates.

Very nice Mediterranean breakfast - mum had a halloumi wrap with chips, taking half of it home with her. I got the bus with her after and when she'd got off, carried on to Crouch End for a look round the shops. Found nice corduroy wide leg trousers from Toast in a dress agency.

Just finished watching Soul - a lovely heartwarming animation that was.

Mediterranean breakfast https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-10-14

14 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen E
Love the lighting and shadows
October 14th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
contre jour always works well , faved Box'
October 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice light and shadows
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise