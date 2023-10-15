Previous
Fiddlers two by boxplayer
288 / 365

Fiddlers two

At this afternoon's session. Busy musical day.

Very cold to start and the heating finally came on. Headed out to the folk session first. Pub has had a refurb so all a bit spruced up with posh chairs and naked light bulbs. Good turnout including E who wasn't too hungover from the 50th birthday party she went to yesterday. Although from later text messages, sounded like her partner W was suffering so she had leave early to go and take over child duties.

I headed to ceilidh band class which was very good - learning Shaalds of Foula. Drink in the Spread Eagle after and now home waiting for my baked potato supper.

15 October 2023
St Paul's EC4
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Love the way you’ve captured both violinists in full flow
October 15th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Great action photo…..you can really feel their music passion.
October 15th, 2023  
Beverley ace
How lovely to see, great togetherness and pure enjoyment
October 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture.
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise