Fiddlers two

At this afternoon's session. Busy musical day.



Very cold to start and the heating finally came on. Headed out to the folk session first. Pub has had a refurb so all a bit spruced up with posh chairs and naked light bulbs. Good turnout including E who wasn't too hungover from the 50th birthday party she went to yesterday. Although from later text messages, sounded like her partner W was suffering so she had leave early to go and take over child duties.



I headed to ceilidh band class which was very good - learning Shaalds of Foula. Drink in the Spread Eagle after and now home waiting for my baked potato supper.



15 October 2023

St Paul's EC4