Birds in a Cage

Thought this would be more interesting than it was - following the story of 4 British men who were POWs in WW2 and how they managed to carry on their birdwatching passions through their captivity. But somehow it never really gripped. Some of them did indeed go on to make a difference in future conservation and indeed the RSPB as the cover trumpets.



Working from home day and cold. Fleece and windproof went on when I cycled to Zumba. Worked late to make up for a lazy start and my long Zumba break.



16 October 2023

Walthamstow E17