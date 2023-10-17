Present

Dave got me a present - they were chucking out old books from the library at work and he snaffled this one for me: Portrait of a Country Artist - C F Tunnicliffe. Absolutely charming image of redwings.



Into the office today and fresh though not as cold as the last couple of days. Coming out of the tube station on the way home, it was dark and smelled of autumn - love it. Later at home, we watched Hitchcock's Spellbound - very good but I did find myself nodding off - I'd done the same during a meeting at work - must be tired. Or could have been the large gin and tonic Dave mixed me.



17 October 2023

Walthamstow E17