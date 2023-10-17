Previous
Present by boxplayer
Present

Dave got me a present - they were chucking out old books from the library at work and he snaffled this one for me: Portrait of a Country Artist - C F Tunnicliffe. Absolutely charming image of redwings.

Into the office today and fresh though not as cold as the last couple of days. Coming out of the tube station on the way home, it was dark and smelled of autumn - love it. Later at home, we watched Hitchcock's Spellbound - very good but I did find myself nodding off - I'd done the same during a meeting at work - must be tired. Or could have been the large gin and tonic Dave mixed me.

17 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely image. Enjoy!
October 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great gift! That’s a lovely image.
October 17th, 2023  
Dave ace
Neat!
October 17th, 2023  
