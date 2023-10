Useful or beautiful

A motto to live by if you can be disciplined enough. As opposed to have everything in your house because you think it will come in useful one day or you can't bear to throw it out.



Rainy non-working day. Sainsbury's delivery first thing before a morning dental check-up (all good and some scraping). Afternoon cycled in full waterproofs to pick up my new lenses for my glasses - lowered long distance prescription and slightly higher close-up prescription, seem okay.



Off to session later.



18 October 2023

Walthamstow E17