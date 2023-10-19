Autumn grunge

Another wet night with a bit more rain in the day though don't think we're getting as much as other parts.



Thanks for all the thoughts and comments on yesterday's William Morris quote - that certainly provoked a lot of thought 😊



In the office day and lots of meetings including a presentation about Mary Seacole that was very interesting but having had a restless night, I found myself nodding off to.



Watched the final episode (ever probably apart from a Christmas special) of Ghosts. Such a wonderful heartwarming series - I'm going to miss them tremendously.



St James's Park SW1