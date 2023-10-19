Sign up
Autumn grunge
Another wet night with a bit more rain in the day though don't think we're getting as much as other parts.
Thanks for all the thoughts and comments on yesterday's William Morris quote - that certainly provoked a lot of thought 😊
In the office day and lots of meetings including a presentation about Mary Seacole that was very interesting but having had a restless night, I found myself nodding off to.
Watched the final episode (ever probably apart from a Christmas special) of Ghosts. Such a wonderful heartwarming series - I'm going to miss them tremendously.
St James's Park SW1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7652
photos
166
followers
184
following
80% complete
View this month »
Tags
leaf
,
rain
,
drop
,
drops
,
ground
,
autumn
,
raindrop
,
pavement
,
fallen
,
raindrops
Casablanca
ace
Love the colours of this....super duper droplets too. Soggy old day!
