Dancing in Hampstead

Dave and Anna play for a bal.



Worked from home today, outside all murky after the rain. The sun came out a little later on though some rain did return. Felt definitely autumny - very much cooler by night and with that smell.



Anna hung around the house while I worked practising and we stopped for a baked potato lunch. She left to go to Chris's where she'll be staying tonight.



Dave and I headed out later to meet L at Côte. Mike and Peter couldn't make the meal, so we invited Alastair to join us. Very nice meal of mushroom quiche, frites and salad and Dave's veggie mushroom bourguignon was superb. Luckily we just missed the heavy rain showers while we were there.



On to the church for the bal, not as busy as it should have been - Elena arrived and also Peter, but without Mike. And I didn't dance all that much, but Dave and Anna were excellent, not having performed since before the pandemic.



13 October 2023

Hampstead NW3