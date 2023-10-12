Autumn with a vengeance

Previous
Arrived today. After our unseasonably warm first half of October, temperatures have cooled and look set to lower more and heavy rain fell through the night. Into the office today, dodging the puddles.

Left early to meet Dave and F at Pizza Express for a bite before a second helping of Leveret at Cecil Sharp House. Service was slow but pizzas were okay.

Found Anna at Cecil Sharp House and we queued to get front row seats and chatted till the band came on and dazzled as usual with their wondrous musicality and general charm. Second half was a requests session and lots of good tunes were suggested.

Anna drove us home as the heavy rain was starting up again, for naughty work night nibbles, wine and luxury chocolate liqueurs.

A second helping of Leveret https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-10-12

12 October 2023
Pimlico SW1
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

