Local scenes by boxplayer
Local scenes

Look what I found in Waterstones in Teddington, lovely local scenes taken by our very own long-standing 365 photographer Emma Durnford @emmadurnford. I'd completely forgotten this was her neck of the woods. I bought a couple obviously.

Leisurely start waking up on L and P's sofabed, non-working day for me. Toast and chat for breakfast then I wandered off to have a look around the high street before returning home. Bought lots of expensive chocolate from the random Cuban cigar shop.

Home at lunchtime in time for a halloumi fry-up before T and B left to catch their Eurostar, spending a few days in Germany. Did a kitchen blitz as Anna staying over tomorrow and finally finished sorting and backing up my Jordan images.

11 October 2023
Teddington
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
@emmadurnford
October 11th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Lovely shout-out to one of our own! Any shop with books and cards is a magnet to me! I can't resist!
October 11th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Looks like a great selection.
October 11th, 2023  
