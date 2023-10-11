Look what I found in Waterstones in Teddington, lovely local scenes taken by our very own long-standing 365 photographer Emma Durnford @emmadurnford. I'd completely forgotten this was her neck of the woods. I bought a couple obviously.
Leisurely start waking up on L and P's sofabed, non-working day for me. Toast and chat for breakfast then I wandered off to have a look around the high street before returning home. Bought lots of expensive chocolate from the random Cuban cigar shop.
Home at lunchtime in time for a halloumi fry-up before T and B left to catch their Eurostar, spending a few days in Germany. Did a kitchen blitz as Anna staying over tomorrow and finally finished sorting and backing up my Jordan images.