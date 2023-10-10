Previous
Leveret in Teddington
Leveret in Teddington

A nice intimate gig at this atmospheric former church on the Thames at Teddington. Beautiful acoustics for their lovely music.

Into the office first and in shock horror news, we discovered that Ivan had left the chocolate-covered dates out accidentally overnight and some unknown person had scoffed the lot.

Grabbed a proper lunch in the canteen as I knew I'd be out later. Left to catch the train to Teddington, getting a later one than I wanted so I only just had time to get to L and P's to dump my bag, having scoffed a vegan sausage roll on the way.

L and I walked to the venue and found good seats before having a chat with Jo and getting a drink. P and G arrived a bit later. After I stayed over with L and P, having a few nibbles before retiring to their sofabed. Funny incident in the night when I needed to go to the loo and found I couldn't open the door. Luckily L and P heard me and let me out.

10 October 2023
Teddington
Boxplayer

Bill Davidson
Looks like a great venue.
October 11th, 2023  
haskar
Nice evening.
October 11th, 2023  
