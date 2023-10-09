Previous
Salad outside
Salad outside

The warm weather continues, so T and B and I had our mozzarella salad lunch outdoors. Working from home day and T also had some meetings and locked herself away in the sitting room.

Horrified by the events in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Nobody wins.

9 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
Bill Davidson
Looks absolutely delicious.
October 9th, 2023  
