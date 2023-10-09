Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
281 / 365
Salad outside
The warm weather continues, so T and B and I had our mozzarella salad lunch outdoors. Working from home day and T also had some meetings and locked herself away in the sitting room.
Horrified by the events in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Nobody wins.
9 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7637
photos
167
followers
184
following
76% complete
View this month »
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
Latest from all albums
276
2034
277
278
279
2035
280
281
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 2023
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
9th October 2023 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
salad
,
lunch
,
garden
,
alfresco
Bill Davidson
Looks absolutely delicious.
October 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close