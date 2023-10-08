A wholesome soup to detox after yesterday's binge drinking episode. We are more or less fully recovered now albeit a touch tired.
Slept in until the Sainsbury's delivery was due and made myself useful putting the laundry on, finding new towels and getting linen ready for T and B arriving later.
Ate a bread lunch once I felt hungry enough and cooked the huge pot of soup. T and B arrived having been out with my mum and they chilled in the garden while I finished labelling most of the Jordan photos.
Supper of wholesome soup with not so wholesome halva and chocolate.