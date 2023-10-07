Brandy House downfall

The first dedicated brandy house in the UK, distilling the first proper brandy in the UK. Started off well....
Relaxing day to start. Dave cooked R and R and brother A a halloumi fry-up. I cycled to the village after to see a craft market that wasn't up to much and on to the marshes for some exercise and a Magnum from the café by the Lea.
Relaxed reading in the garden until Dave returned from his not very good session. He was all up for going to the new Brandy House I'd spotted on Facebook so I booked us in for 7 with the thought of going for a pizza after.
It was a lovely place only just open, small and intimate overlooking their brandy still. We were welcomed with a snifter of their own brandy and went on to have cocktails - a sidecar and paloma for me and Dave an espresso martini and a margarita. I returned from the loos to find Dave had ordered another. By this time, I felt very well gone and we left, Dave having bought a bottle of the brandy.
Unfortunately we ended up feeling very unwell - the proper head spinning works. How old are we ffs? Dave was seriously unwell having had more and neither of us had eaten much since the breakfast fry-up. A difficult night!