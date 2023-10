Summer's last hurrah

Osteospermum in the garden. Warm outside today and set fair for the weekend. Though felt chilly inside sat still working at the laptop at home.



Thanks again for your good wishes. The night was restless and I couldn't shake the headache but took some ibuprofen in the early hours and it disappeared as mysteriously as it had arrived. Felt much better all day.



Looking forward to homemade chips and veggies sausages cooking for supper and starting to watch the last series of Ghosts.



6 October 2023

Walthamstow E17