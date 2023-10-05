Sign up
273 / 365
Cushions
An end-of-the-day last resort picture.
Into the office today and catching up with emails again after 2 days off. Was feeling okay but seemed to relapse after lunch and a haircut. Had to run to the loo a couple of times and by the time I got home, I was feeling headachey too.
Decided against the folk session and went to bed.
5 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7624
photos
167
followers
184
following
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
268
2029
269
270
271
272
2030
273
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365 2023
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
5th October 2023 7:57pm
birds
,
bird
,
cushion
,
hare
,
cushions
,
william morris
Casablanca
ace
Ooh sorry you are feeling poorly, wishing you better soon.
Beautiful cushions
October 6th, 2023
Beautiful cushions