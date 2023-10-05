Previous
Cushions by boxplayer
Cushions

An end-of-the-day last resort picture.

Into the office today and catching up with emails again after 2 days off. Was feeling okay but seemed to relapse after lunch and a haircut. Had to run to the loo a couple of times and by the time I got home, I was feeling headachey too.

Decided against the folk session and went to bed.

5 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ooh sorry you are feeling poorly, wishing you better soon.
Beautiful cushions
