Verbena at the town hall
Verbena at the town hall

The front of the town hall looks good these days with the fountains and nice planting.

Non-working day and feeling much better and a good night's sleep - thanks for all the good wishes. Cycled to an optician appointment at 10 - all healthy which was good. My short sight is much improved - I'm now a minus 6 for the first time in years and a slight worsening of my close-up vision unsurprisingly. New lenses ordered - eyewateringly (ha ha) expensive of course but will keep my frames.

Spent a long time labelling my Jordan photos but only got through days 1-3. R and R returned later from their trip to the theatre and we took them out for a bento meal at Taro.

Japanese night https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-10-04

4 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
October 4th, 2023  
