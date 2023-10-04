Previous
Japanese night by boxplayer
Photo 2029

Japanese night

Bento boxes all round at Taro where we took niece R and R this evening for a treat.

Verbena at the town hall https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-10-04

4 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
555% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Tasty looking food.
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise