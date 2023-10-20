Previous
At the ceilidh by boxplayer
Photo 2040

At the ceilidh

Lots of fun and laughter on the dance floor at the ceilidh with Granny's Attic.

A Slipping-Down Life https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-10-20

20 October 2023
Camden Town NW1
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It does look fun.
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise