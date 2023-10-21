Previous
Aly Bain, Ale Möller & Bruce Molsky by boxplayer
Aly Bain, Ale Möller & Bruce Molsky

Fabulous evening of consummate musicianship and funny stories from Aly Bain, Ale Möller & Bruce Molsky. Didn't take any videos, but from a previous gig https://youtu.be/ruYnecHUtwQ?si=KJReGKjWm75OPJrw

Foul weather driving https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-10-21

21 October 2023
Camden Town NW1
