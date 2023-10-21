Foul weather driving

Poor Dave hates it at the best of times. But very grateful that we've not had anything like what other parts of these isles have experienced from Storm Babet.
Day wasn't universally wet and there was even sun earlier. Quiet day reading and relaxing before heading out to my mum's for fish and chips. Drive started badly with the heavy rain and we then found our normal route was closed necessitating doubling back and getting stuck in traffic.
Made it to the chippie later than expected but we still had time to sit down with mum for an hour before we left to go and see Aly Bain, Ale Möller & Bruce Molsky. They were still obviously shellshocked by their travelling travails - took them near enough a day to get off the Shetlands to continue their tour in Yorkshire.