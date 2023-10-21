Previous
Foul weather driving by boxplayer
294 / 365

Foul weather driving

Poor Dave hates it at the best of times. But very grateful that we've not had anything like what other parts of these isles have experienced from Storm Babet.

Day wasn't universally wet and there was even sun earlier. Quiet day reading and relaxing before heading out to my mum's for fish and chips. Drive started badly with the heavy rain and we then found our normal route was closed necessitating doubling back and getting stuck in traffic.

Made it to the chippie later than expected but we still had time to sit down with mum for an hour before we left to go and see Aly Bain, Ale Möller & Bruce Molsky. They were still obviously shellshocked by their travelling travails - took them near enough a day to get off the Shetlands to continue their tour in Yorkshire.

Fabulous evening of consummate musicianship and funny stories. Didn't take any videos, but from a previous gig https://youtu.be/ruYnecHUtwQ?si=KJReGKjWm75OPJrw

Drove home after for a cup of tea and German marzipan chocolate that my sister had brought us back.

Sir Bobby Charlton died today, sad.

Aly Bain, Ale Möller & Bruce Molsky https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-10-21

21 October 2023
Walthamstow E17
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
80% complete

Susan Wakely
It’s definitely a mixed bag of weather at the moment.
October 22nd, 2023  
Kathryn M
Reminds me of part of our journey driving back through Denmark...not nice.
October 22nd, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell
I does look a very gloomy day.
October 22nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Dont like rain safe trip👍😊
October 22nd, 2023  
