Recumbent by boxplayer
Photo 2050

Recumbent

I think that's what these bikes are called. Interesting sight on the way to work.

7 November 2023
Westminster SW1
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Dave ace
Nice candid shot.
November 8th, 2023  
Kathryn M
Great shot, but how on earth do you stay balanced in that thing when you have to stop?
November 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street shot. Our window cleaner rides one of these. We often see him riding to Portsmouth on Match days to see the football.
November 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
I thought the same as Kathryn @kametty Doesn't look like a very safe way to travel.
November 8th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
They don’t look too safe to me!!
Great capture
November 8th, 2023  
